Drake Dances When That “Hotline Bling” In His New Video

As promised, Drake delivered the video for “Hotline Bling,” his latest incessantly remixed hit.
The clip is a GIF factory. Drake dances by himself and with a partner (why wouldn’t he?), while the hottest call center continues operations somewhere.
It’s Drake drake-ing. Watch the “Hotline Bling” video above.
