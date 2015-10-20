Kanye West Releases “When I See It” & A New Version Of “Say You Will” (NEW MUSIC)

Monday is full of surprises.

While Kanye’s got a death grip on material from his SWISH album, he decided to share remixes of his own work and The Weeknd’s new music.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder unexpectedly unveiled a revamped version of his 808s & Heartbreak cut “Say You Will,” as well as his own version of The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends.” Kanye has kindly renamed the song “When I See It.”

As of today, Kanye’s upcoming SWISH album currently has no release date. Take a listen to both songs on Kanye’s Soundcloud page.

