CLOSE
National
Home

Chris Brown “Gravity” (NEW MUSIC)

On the heels of announcing his album's release date, Chris Brown shares a previously unreleased track titled "Gravity."

0 reads
Leave a comment

2015 BET Awards - Show

On the heels of announcing his album’s release date, Chris Brown shares a previously unreleased track titled “Gravity.”

Over the past few weeks, Chris Brown has seen much success with the release of his single “Liquor,” which is quickly climbing up the Billboard charts. In a giving mood, Chris Brown tweeted:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Stuck in the middle of my past and my future/ it’s stuck in between us, trying to give love another try/ it’s tripping me out because I rather go on and be lonely,” sings Chris.

Chris’ forthcoming album Royalty is slated to drop on November 27 (Black Friday). Listen to Chris’ unreleased track below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

Continue reading Chris Brown “Gravity” (NEW MUSIC)

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4114057”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4114057″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4114057″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4114057” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Chris Brown “Gravity” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chris Brown , New music

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close