CLOSE
Foodie
Home

Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe

0 reads
Leave a comment

Many kitchen challenged people when asked about their cooking skills typically joke about their go to skill of being able to boil water. Great thing about this Omelet In A Bag recipe, boiling water is the only thing you need to know how to do!

Suggested Ham and Cheddar Omelet In A Bag Ingredients

  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 1/4 cup ham
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • Hand full of peppers
  • Salt and pepper to taste (optional)
  • For topping the finished omelet:
    • 1/4 cup salsa
    • Spoon of sour cream

Note: Feel free to customize ingredients as these are only suggested.

Click here for directions

Chicken Marsala [RECIPE]

Shrimp Étouffée Recipe

 

Ham And Cheddar Omelet-In-A-Bag Recipe was originally published on KissDetroit.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close