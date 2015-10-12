CLOSE
Radio One
President Obama Endorses Kanye West With These Three Tips + Kanye Auditions for ‘American Idol’

It's a good day to be Yeezy; He's got the President on his side and a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Can we have a moment of silence for the coolest President in the history of politics? We love the Obama’s ability to connect with millennials. They’re engaging on social media, on the pulse of pop culture and BFF’s with hip-hop’s first family, Jay-Z and Queen Bey.

Word got back to President Obama about Kanye West’s erratic MTV VMA speech where he announced his plans to run for the coveted POTUS position in 2020.

The President is currently in San Francisco for a Democratic National Convention fundraiser and the headliner is none other than Mr. West. So Mr. President introduced his future successor by sharing three great tips for he and Kim’s political future.

First of all, “You got to deal with strange characters who behave as if they are on a reality TV show,” Obama said.

“Saying you have a beautiful dark twisted fantasy — that’s what’s known as ‘off message’ in politics,” he continued.

And lastly he joked, “Do you really think this country is going to elect a black guy from the south side of Chicago with a funny name to be president of the United States?” Obama said. “That’s cray.” 

Catch the clip below!

And in other Kanye news, while in San Francisco, he stopped by the taping of American Idol and he actually auditioned! The Grammy Award winner performed his hit song, “Gold Digger” which references his friend and ‘…Idol’ judge, Jennifer Lopez.

Guess what? Kanye made it past the first round and got a golden ticket to Hollywood! It’s rare to see Yeezy smile these days so it’s a fun clip to watch!

With Donald Trump not backing down from his presidential bid, is Kanye running for President so hard to believe?

Obama’s Best Instagram Moments During His Last Year As President

President Obama Endorses Kanye West With These Three Tips + Kanye Auditions for 'American Idol' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

