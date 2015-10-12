President Obama Endorses Kanye West With These Three Tips + Kanye Auditions for ‘American Idol’

Can we have a moment of silence for the coolest President in the history of politics? We love the Obama’s ability to connect with millennials. They’re engaging on social media, on the pulse of pop culture and BFF’s with hip-hop’s first family, Jay-Z and Queen Bey.

Word got back to President Obama about Kanye West’s erratic MTV VMA speech where he announced his plans to run for the coveted POTUS position in 2020.

The President is currently in San Francisco for a Democratic National Convention fundraiser and the headliner is none other than Mr. West. So Mr. President introduced his future successor by sharing three great tips for he and Kim’s political future.

First of all, “You got to deal with strange characters who behave as if they are on a reality TV show,” Obama said.

“Saying you have a beautiful dark twisted fantasy — that’s what’s known as ‘off message’ in politics,” he continued.

And lastly he joked, “Do you really think this country is going to elect a black guy from the south side of Chicago with a funny name to be president of the United States?” Obama said. “That’s cray.”

Catch the clip below!

And in other Kanye news, while in San Francisco, he stopped by the taping of American Idol and he actually auditioned! The Grammy Award winner performed his hit song, “Gold Digger” which references his friend and ‘…Idol’ judge, Jennifer Lopez.

Guess what? Kanye made it past the first round and got a golden ticket to Hollywood! It’s rare to see Yeezy smile these days so it’s a fun clip to watch!

With Donald Trump not backing down from his presidential bid, is Kanye running for President so hard to believe?

25 photos Obama's Best Instagram Moments During His Last Year As President 1 of 25 1. Two step! President Obama dances with his half-sister Auma Obama and President Kenyatta at a state dinner during his first trip to Kenya. Source:Instagram 2 of 25 2. Seriously, how much more down to earth can Obama and the First Lady get? Here they are rocking their alma mater t-shirts in the White House one morning. Source:Instagram 3 of 25 3. WINNING! The exact moment President Obama heard that the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act. Source:Instagram 4 of 25 4. Presidential Perfection! The First Family poses on the White House lawn on Easter Day 2015. Source:Instagram 5 of 25 5. Just like us! The president swats a fly in the Oval Office. Source:Instagram 6 of 25 6. Someone needs an umbrella. The president dodges a rainstorm as he addresses supporters in Nashville. Source:Instagram 7 of 25 7. The president does his best “Charlie’s Angels” impression with an ensign at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement in New London, Conn. Source:Instagram 8 of 25 8. Anything you can do, I can do better. President Obama crawls around with Ella Harper Rhodes, daughter of Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes. Source:Instagram 9 of 25 9. Presidential high fives for all! Source:Instagram 10 of 25 10. Like seriously, who doesn’t like pizza? Source:Instagram 11 of 25 11. Checking Twitter, perhaps? #AskPotus Source:Instagram 12 of 25 12. The real presidential advisors. Source:Instagram 13 of 25 13. Two peas in a pod. The president and Joe Biden always have each other’s backs. Source:Instagram 14 of 25 14. Who’s got the power?! President Obama poses with another ensign at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement. Source:Instagram 15 of 25 15. Who wants to play the president in a game of basketball? Obama talks with students and law enforcement officials at a sit-down discussion at a New Jersey Salvation Army Community Center. Source:Instagram 16 of 25 16. Joking around with “Gronk,” aka New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Source:Instagram 17 of 25 17. Family affair! The president, the First Lady, and presidential dogs Bo and Sunny speak to a crowd at this year’s Easter Egg Roll. Source:Instagram 18 of 25 18. Are you covered? Obama puts health first…but doesn’t he always? #Obamacare Source:Instagram 19 of 25 19. Who knew our president was the “baby whisperer?” Source:Instagram 20 of 25 20. It’s never too early (or late) to shoot some hoops in a suit. Source:Instagram 21 of 25 21. Green tie. Must be St. Patrick’s Day. Source:Instagram 22 of 25 22. Who said presidents couldn’t have fun at bars? Obama throws darts at an Atlanta tavern while waiting for his interview with VICE to begin. Source:Instagram 23 of 25 23. Word is, President Obama is an avid tea drinker. Here he is sampling some Ethiopian coffee at the National Palace in Addis Ababa. Talk about authentic! Source:Instagram 24 of 25 24. Boys will be boys. Source:Instagram 25 of 25 25. We imagine Bo is politely asking POTUS to go out for just one more walk. Please?? Skip ad Continue reading President Obama Endorses Kanye West With These Three Tips + Kanye Auditions for 'American Idol' Obama's Best Instagram Moments During His Last Year As President

