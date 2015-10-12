Eminem And Nicki Minaj Hop On Separate Remixes Of The Weeknd’s “The Hills”

What bigger sign is there that you’ve officially made your transition into pop stardom than when the biggest rappers want to hop on your hit? “The Hills” got that treatment last night twice with Nicki Minaj and Eminem on two separate remixes.

Minaj’s appearance on the The Weeknd‘s hit also got the Saturday Night Live treatment. She made a surprise appearance last night to perform her verse during his performance. Eminem, who’s more of a recluse, kept his appearance to an on-record one.

Both versions are available on iTunes, and both versions — along with The Weeknd’s SNL appearance — should ensure “The Hills” stay atop the Hot 100.

