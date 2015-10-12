CLOSE
National
The Weeknd Brings Out Nicki Minaj For A Performance Of "The Hills" At SNL

Leave a comment

The Weeknd made sure to make 2015 his year.

The Toronto crooner took over as the musical guest last night on Saturday Night Live. During his performance, Abel surprised his fans when he brought out the one and only Nicki Minaj for the official remix to “The Hills.” Nicki showed up in a skintight dress to perform her verse, which gives us more inside details on her steamy relationship with Meek Mill.

Check out the performance above and stream the track below.

Instagram Photo

But seriously, we can’t get enough of the scandalous outfit Nicki wore last night.

Instagram Photo

Dressed in Balmain, Nicki gives sexy a new definition. The Queens femcee paired her orange and purple sheer dress with black patent leather knee-high boots by Alexander McQueen.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Meek is one lucky man.

SOURCE: Rap-Up, Rap-Up | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Nicki Minaj Discusses The Problem With Miley Cyrus & Beef Between Meek Mill & Drake

Listen To The Weeknd’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance

19 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Continue reading The Weeknd Brings Out Nicki Minaj For A Performance Of “The Hills” At SNL

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

The Weeknd Brings Out Nicki Minaj For A Performance Of “The Hills” At SNL was originally published on globalgrind.com

nicki minaj , SNL , the hills remix , the weeknd

Videos
Latest
