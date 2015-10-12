Kanye West Rants About In-App Purchases, POTUS Nicknames Him “Peezy”

Kanye West is known for ranting up a storm at times, but this time, we couldn’t help but giggle a little.

The Chicago visionary took it to Twitter to rant about one thing all humans detest: in-app purchases on kid apps. It seems like little North has purchased one too many while playing games on her daddy’s iPad and he has had enough. Check out what ‘Ye had to say below.

Fuck any game company that puts in-app purchases on kids games!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 10, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That makes no sense!!! We give the iPad to our child and every 5 minutes there's a new purchase!!! — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 10, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If a game is made for a 2 year old, just allow them to have fun and give the parents a break for Christ sake. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 10, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hopefully, the companies will hear ‘Ye and end this ongoing issue.

President Obama has a few amusing things to say about Kanye running for President.

The charismatic Leader of the Free World was in San Francisco for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser where Kanye coincidentally was scheduled to perform. While speaking, Obama gave some advice to the fellow Chicago rapper, dubbing him the future “Peezy” if elected. Obama said “First of all, you’ve got to spend a lot of time dealing with some strange characters who behave like they’re on a reality TV show.”

Obama got jokes.

Meanwhile, ‘Ye continues to be a man full of surprises.

Kanye West auditioning for American Idol. pic.twitter.com/vJveHArjGA — HIP HOP FACTS (@OnlyHipHopFacts) October 11, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

During the American Idol auditions in San Francisco, Mr. West made a surprise appearance. Performing his smash hit “Gold Digger,” Yeezy won the crowd over and even made Jennifer Lopez smile when he dropped her name during his set. It comes as no surprise that he was given the golden ticket to Hollywood.

Will you be voting for him?

