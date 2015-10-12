CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Lupita Nyongo’s Brother, Peter, Just Landed His First Movie Role

We wonder if Oscar Award winners will run in the Nyong'o family?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Remember at the 2013, 2014 AND 2015 Oscar’s when it was supposed to be Lupita Nyongo’s moment but her brother LuPeter was running around like a chicken with his head cut off taking pics with all of the celebs? From photo bombing Ellen Degeneres to getting a coveted pic with Queen Bey and Common, it must be rare for Peter to be in such swanky settings. He must have networked with a casting director because he just landed his first movie role!

Peter has a self-described “small part” in the Tom Ford film, “Nocturnal Animals” which is an adaptation of the 1993 book of the same name. From the description of the plot, it’s sounds good.

Via Shadow & Act:

The novel tells the story of a woman named Susan who receives a book manuscript from her ex-husband, a man whom she left 20 years earlier, asking for her opinion. The book then tracks two stories: the story in the novel, titled “Nocturnal Animals,” which tells of a man whose family vacation turns violent and deadly; and the second tells the story of Susan, who finds herself recalling her first marriage and confronting some dark truths about herself.

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star as the films married couple. While we haven’t heard of Peter having any formal acting training like his Yale alumna sister, Lupita, we’re bet the pair are going to run lines together and he’s going to do an awesome job. Check out some pics of him fanning out at the Oscars.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

RELATED STORIES:

Lupita Nyong’o On Her New Stage Play, 2 VOGUE Covers & 4 New Films

Another One: Lupita Nyong’o Bodies The October Cover Of Vogue

20 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Lupita's Brother Peter Nyong'o Is The Selfie King!

Continue reading Lupita Nyongo’s Brother, Peter, Just Landed His First Movie Role

INSTADAILY: Lupita's Brother Peter Nyong'o Is The Selfie King!

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818257”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818257″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818257″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818257” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Lupita Nyongo’s Brother, Peter, Just Landed His First Movie Role was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lupita Nyong’o , Nocturnal Animals , Peter Nyong'o , Tom Ford

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close