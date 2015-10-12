Lupita Nyongo’s Brother, Peter, Just Landed His First Movie Role

Remember at the 2013, 2014 AND 2015 Oscar’s when it was supposed to be Lupita Nyongo’s moment but her brother Lu Peter was running around like a chicken with his head cut off taking pics with all of the celebs? From photo bombing Ellen Degeneres to getting a coveted pic with Queen Bey and Common, it must be rare for Peter to be in such swanky settings. He must have networked with a casting director because he just landed his first movie role!

Peter has a self-described “small part” in the Tom Ford film, “Nocturnal Animals” which is an adaptation of the 1993 book of the same name. From the description of the plot, it’s sounds good.

Via Shadow & Act:

The novel tells the story of a woman named Susan who receives a book manuscript from her ex-husband, a man whom she left 20 years earlier, asking for her opinion. The book then tracks two stories: the story in the novel, titled “Nocturnal Animals,” which tells of a man whose family vacation turns violent and deadly; and the second tells the story of Susan, who finds herself recalling her first marriage and confronting some dark truths about herself.

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star as the films married couple. While we haven’t heard of Peter having any formal acting training like his Yale alumna sister, Lupita, we’re bet the pair are going to run lines together and he’s going to do an awesome job. Check out some pics of him fanning out at the Oscars.

INSTADAILY: Lupita's Brother Peter Nyong'o Is The Selfie King! 1 of 20 1. Why Can't We Have Peter Nyong'o's Life? Lupita Nyong'o is pretty amazing with her Oscar and all, but can we all give her brother Peter (who inserted himself into the greatest selfie of all time at the 2014 Oscars) some much-needed shine? Since Peter is a selfie pro and has no shame in sharing the dozens of pics he takes with our favorite superstars, we scanned his Instagram for the more cool photos and shared them in this gallery. Keep scrolling… 2 of 20 2. Hanging With Angelina and Brad Peter rubbed elbows with one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. "Pretty cool Brangie selfie huh? #oscars break. She insisted on taking it :)" 3 of 20 3. Hanging With A Modern Family We're pretty jealous of him taking a pic with funnyman Eric Stonestreet from "Modern Family." "Guess I'm part of a modern family too huh? #blessed #humbled #oscars" 4 of 20 4. Hanging With Gabrielle Union He's totally our idol. 5 of 20 5. Hanging With Kevin Spacey Oh hey! 6 of 20 6. Lupita Nyong'o is pretty amazing with her Oscar and all, but can we all give her brother Peter (who inserted himself into the greatest selfie of all time at the 2014 Oscars) some much-needed shine? Since Peter is a selfie pro and has no shame in sharing the dozens of pics he takes with our favorite superstars, we scanned his Instagram for the more cool photos and shared them in this gallery. Keep scrolling… 2 of 20 2. Hanging With Angelina and Brad Peter rubbed elbows with one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. "Pretty cool Brangie selfie huh? #oscars break. She insisted on taking it :)" 3 of 20 3. Hanging With A Modern Family We're pretty jealous of him taking a pic with funnyman Eric Stonestreet from "Modern Family." "Guess I'm part of a modern family too huh? #blessed #humbled #oscars" 4 of 20 4. Hanging With Gabrielle Union He's totally our idol. 5 of 20 5. Hanging With Kevin Spacey Oh hey! 6 of 20 6. Hanging With Benedict Cumberbatch Peter even had a chance to take a picture with "The Lost City of Z" star Benedict Cumberbatch. "Calling our ride home from Madonna's #nbd #BennedictCumberbatch #6amnights" 7 of 20 7. Hanging With John Travolta So, now he's friends with John? Oh. Okay. "My buddy Travolta for the night :D guy is too funny man… #oscars" 8 of 20 8. Hanging With Samuel L. Jackson What would a conversation between Peter and Samuel be like? We can only imagine. "Royale with cheese please? #SamuelLJackson #NightBefore" 9 of 20 9. Hanging With John Legend (Kind Of) Come on, you know you've taken a selfie at a concert with the performer behind you. "John Legend live #GovernorsBall #Oscars #colors" 10 of 20 10. Hanging With Swizz Beatz Putting up the peace sign with Alicia Keys' hubby. "Selfie o'clock with @therealswizzz #peace #realesthomie" 11 of 20 11. Hanging With Jamie Foxx Jamie gave Peter a moment. "Jamie Fox feel the love homie #NightBefore #blessed #laflame" 12 of 20 12. Hanging With Idris Elba There's a lot of chocolate going on in this picture. "#tbt chilling with @mr_elba" 13 of 20 13. Hanging With Tom Hanks Peter only hangs with legends, clearly. "Hanks! #dreamingoutloud" 14 of 20 14. Hanging With Meryl Streep Here's him with another one, just in case you weren't sure. "I feel like I had to share my final moment as the one that was most profound and special. To see someone so extraordinary seem so extraordinarily ordinary is truly extraordinary! There's a reason why Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actresses. #trulyblessed #tbt #dreamingoutloud" 15 of 20 15. Hanging With Glenn Close He had a chance to relax with the iconic actress. "#regram Glenn Close" 16 of 20 16. Hanging With Steve McQueen Peter gives props to the director of the award-winning "12 Years A Slave." "It is a rare moment to be in the presence of a true artist… Someone who is so capable of leaving you absolutely lost for thought.. not words because clearly those are useless to describe this man… #SteveMcQueen" 17 of 20 17. Hanging With Bradley Cooper Peter humbles himself, even when he's hanging with the stars. "An angel surrounded by a simple man… and Bradley Cooper" 18 of 20 18. Hanging With Naomie Harris Although he didn't spell her name correctly, we still know he was excited to meet the "Skyfall" star. "Naomi Harris you can be my bond girl any day of the week" 19 of 20 19. Hanging With Amy Adams Peter hangs with the gorgeous Amy Adams. "Amy Adams: "You look stunning Junior" Me: "…………." #dreamingoutloud" 20 of 20 20. Hanging With Julia Roberts We would totally kill to meet the legendary "Pretty Woman." "What a night… oh what a night… #PalmSpringsInternationalFilmFestival #JuliaRoberts"

