Gastonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Sponsors 3rd Annual Health Fair – Plus, Musical Stage Play Returns to Charlotte

‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Marylin Green, President of the Gastonia Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority about their 3rd Annual Health Fair that will provide free screenings for diseases ranging from Diabetes and High Blood Pressure to encouraging men to get Prostate exams. Ron also talks with the Playwright S. Kristi Douglas and the cast of her musical stage play, ‘DAUGHTER OF THE KING, which is set to return to Charlotte on October 24.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”_HZEhOjZWw8w” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Ron Holland Posted October 9, 2015

