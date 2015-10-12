CLOSE
Big Boi Gives Cast Suggestions For Outkast Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After the success of Straight Outta Compton, the industry is beginning to look toward more inspirational stories of hip-hop to adapt for the screen. Legendary rap artist, Big Boi of Outkast chats with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about the possibility of a biopic!

He talks about who he thinks would be a great fit for the movie, raising his kids in reality, despite his celebrity status, and much more. Click on the audio player to hear it all in this exclusive interview!

    Big Boi Gives Cast Suggestions For Outkast Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

