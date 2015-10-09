Missy Elliott Is BACK! Catch A Clip From Her New Music Video “WTF” Produced By Pharrell

We’ve been waiting oh so patiently for the return of Missy Elliott. The icon hasn’t put out an album in 10 years but her timeless music immediately re-entered the iTunes and Billboard charts after her show stopping Superbowl halftime performance with Katy Perry. That was nearly eight months ago! We wished Missy had been ready with a hot new track the day after but…we guess you can’t rush greatness, it has to percolate.

Missy can currently be heard on Janet Jackson’s single, “Burn It Up” from her post seven-year hiatus album, Unbreakable. And her verse is…different, not quite what we would have expected. It wasn’t lyrically as powerful as Janet, Missy and Carly Simon’s 2001 track, “Son Of A Gun”.

We can finally confirm Missy is working on not just new music, but also a new music video for the track, “WTF”. Missy is currently shooting the video in downtown LA and from the quick clip obtained by TMZ, it looks like the 44-year-old is back to the innovative style that made her ahead of her time in the 90s.

In the clip she looks like an astronaut dressed in a mirrored track suit! #OnlyMissy. And you can definitely hear Pharrell’s signature sound in the background. We can’t wait to see the finished product!

What’s your favorite Missy track?

RELATED STORIES:

2015 EMF Performances: Floetry Reunites; Missy Shuts It Down & Kendrick Closes The Show

Why The Heck Did Essence Music Festival Cut Missy Elliott’s Performance Short?

PRESS PLAY: Janet Jackson & Missy Elliott ‘BURNITUP’ On Upbeat New Song

8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818011”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2818011″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818011″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818011” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl 1 of 8 1. Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl We were just yawning after watching Katy Perry dance around the Super Bowl Half Time Show with beach balls when POW! Missy Elliott came in and changed the game. Pun intended. Missy, who hasn't put out a single in years straight stole Katy's performance and now we can't can't stop singing "Get Your Freak On!" 2 of 8 2. Missy Be Putting It Down… Chile, she ain't never lied! 3 of 8 3. Katy Perry & Missy Elliott Katy perry probably thought that giant cat was her best idea since kissing a girl, but nope it was bringing out Missy Elliott during her performance. 4 of 8 4. Missy & Her Dancers Missy's dancers killed it. 5 of 8 5. Missy Steals The Show Just like Missy reinvigorated music in the 90s and 2000s, she slayed the Super Bowl. 6 of 8 6. Move Over Katy Katy who? 7 of 8 7. That Will Be Enough Katy… Katy, Imma let you finish, but Missy totally rocked your performance. 8 of 8 8. Girls Just Want To Have Fun… Now that's how you rock the Super Bowl! Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2818011”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2818011″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2818011″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2818011” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Missy Elliott Is BACK! Catch A Clip From Her New Music Video “WTF” Produced By Pharrell Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818011”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818011″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818011″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818011” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Missy Elliott Is BACK! Catch A Clip From Her New Music Video “WTF” Produced By Pharrell was originally published on hellobeautiful.com