Missy Elliott Is BACK! Catch A Clip From Her New Music Video “WTF” Produced By Pharrell

Check out Missy's shiny mirrored tracksuit! She's back to the innovative style that made her ahead of her time in the 90s!

Celebrities Visit Broadway - September 24, 2015

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

We’ve been waiting oh so patiently for the return of Missy Elliott. The icon hasn’t put out an album in 10 years but her timeless music immediately re-entered the iTunes and Billboard charts after her show stopping Superbowl halftime performance with Katy Perry. That was nearly eight months ago! We wished Missy had been ready with a hot new track the day after but…we guess you can’t rush greatness, it has to percolate.

Missy can currently be heard on Janet Jackson’s single, “Burn It Up” from her post seven-year hiatus album, Unbreakable. And her verse is…different, not quite what we would have expected. It wasn’t lyrically as powerful as Janet, Missy and Carly Simon’s 2001 track, “Son Of A Gun”.

We can finally confirm Missy is working on not just new music, but also a new music video for the track, “WTF”. Missy is currently shooting the video in downtown LA and from the quick clip obtained by TMZ, it looks like the 44-year-old is back to the innovative style that made her ahead of her time in the 90s.

In the clip she looks like an astronaut dressed in a mirrored track suit! #OnlyMissy. And you can definitely hear Pharrell’s signature sound in the background. We can’t wait to see the finished product!

What’s your favorite Missy track?

Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl

Missy Elliott Is BACK! Catch A Clip From Her New Music Video "WTF" Produced By Pharrell

