CLOSE
National
Home

COOL ASS COVERS: Yuna Covers Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Live In The Vineyard - Day 3

Drake‘s “Hotline Bling” has completely taken over the airwaves, and tons of artists are hopping on board to give it their own flair.

Next up is Malaysian singer Yuna, who offered the popular track her unique and beautiful twist, spreading soft, harmonic vocals over the beat. Rather than giving it a full remix, the songwriter simply dabbles in Drizzy’s original lyrics, showing off the power of her soothing voice.

On top of Yuna, so far Mila J, Jadakiss, Erykah Badu, Alessia Cara, Keyshia Cole, Kehlani, Sam Smith, and a few more have either covered or remixed the cuffing season anthem.

Listen to Yuna’s cover of “Hotline Bling” below, and let us know how it compares to the other remixes.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

Continue reading COOL ASS COVERS: Yuna Covers Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC)

15 Photos Of Muscular Drake That Will Make Your Monday

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111944”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111944″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111944″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111944” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

COOL ASS COVERS: Yuna Covers Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

cool ass cover , drake , hotline bling , remix , Yuna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close