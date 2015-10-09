COOL ASS COVERS: Yuna Covers Drake’s “Hotline Bling” (NEW MUSIC)

Drake‘s “Hotline Bling” has completely taken over the airwaves, and tons of artists are hopping on board to give it their own flair.

Next up is Malaysian singer Yuna, who offered the popular track her unique and beautiful twist, spreading soft, harmonic vocals over the beat. Rather than giving it a full remix, the songwriter simply dabbles in Drizzy’s original lyrics, showing off the power of her soothing voice.

On top of Yuna, so far Mila J, Jadakiss, Erykah Badu, Alessia Cara, Keyshia Cole, Kehlani, Sam Smith, and a few more have either covered or remixed the cuffing season anthem.

Listen to Yuna’s cover of “Hotline Bling” below, and let us know how it compares to the other remixes.

