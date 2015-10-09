CLOSE
Iggy Azalea Announces Sophomore Album, “Digital Distortion”

The "Fancy" rapper took to Twitter to announce the title of her upcoming sophomore album.

billboard music awards 2015

Iggy Azalea has had a rocky year in the music game, but in the midst of her hiatus, she’s almost ready to give fans her next project.

The “Fancy” rapper took to Twitter to announce the title of her upcoming sophomore album, which she revealed to be Digital Distortion. After a fan questioned the name as being that of her next single, Iggy corrected them by confirming it was actually the title of her album.

She even revealed she’s shot the cover artwork, and that the first new single, reportedly called “Zillion,” will be dropping sometime this month.

Iggy then publicly reached out to Tinashe to work on her album, following their remix of “All Hands On Deck” last year.

Digital Distortion is set to drop at the top of 2016, but so far, there’s no official release date.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Iggy Azalea Announces Sophomore Album, "Digital Distortion"

digital distortion , Iggy Azalea , new album , sophomore album

