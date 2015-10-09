CLOSE
National
Christina Milian Addresses Lil Wayne Break Up Rumors: "We're Still Good" [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Christina Millan chats with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about her new show, “Grandfathered,” featuring Josh Peck and John Stamos! 

Plus, she addresses the status of things between her and Lil Wayne. Is there hope for their relationship, or is it over? Click on the audio player to hear all the details in this exclusive interview.

    Christina Milian Addresses Lil Wayne Break Up Rumors: "We're Still Good" [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

