Taye Diggs Authors Second Book For Mixed Race Kids; Quvenzhané Wallis Lands 4 Series Book Deal

It's story time!

Actor Taye Diggs has just released his second book, “Mixed Me” in honor of his bi-racial son, Walker with his ex-wife, Idina Menzel.

“See, my dad’s a deep brown and my mom’s rich cream and honey. Then people see me, and they look at us funny” says Mike, the books protagonist. In “Mixed Me”, he learns how to love and accept himself for his tan skin, red hair and green eyes.

In an interview with The TODAY Show, Taye shared that books similar to “Mixed Me” or his first book, “Chocolate Me” weren’t readily available when he was growing up. “Luckily, a lot of the kids today are in classes and schools that are a little bit more diverse. But that doesn’t mean that these issues don’t need to be looked at and acknowledged.”

You can purchase “Mixed Me” and “Chocolate Me”at Barnes And Nobles.

 

In other author news, our favorite pre-teen Quvenzhané Wallis has signed a deal with Simon & Schuster to publish four books within a year. According to Vulture, the first will be a picture book loosely based on her glamorous life and the process of getting ready for an awards show. The book will be available fall 2017.

The other three-books will be Quvenzhané’s take on the beloved, “Judy Moody” series. The series will follow a third grader named Shai Williams who’s, “a star in the making who has a flair for the dramatic … both onstage and off.” The first book will be released January 2017, with the next two installments available fall 2017 and summer 2018.

Taye Diggs Authors Second Book For Mixed Race Kids; Quvenzhané Wallis Lands 4 Series Book Deal was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

