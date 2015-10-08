Here’s The Cover For Rihanna’s Upcoming Album

Rihanna surprises again. There’s no word on if Rihanna’s new album is even coming out this year, but she revealed some long-awaited details during a private gallery she hosted over in Los Angeles.
The name of the project isn’t R8. It’s ANTI. She also revealed the provocative album artwork.
Front and back album artwork for @rihanna‘s 8th studio album. #R8 pic.twitter.com/zsiYHZyWOF
— The FADER (@thefader) October 8, 2015
The title of @rihanna‘s 8th studio album is “Anti” pic.twitter.com/RTjeclX5PN — The FADER (@thefader) October 8, 2015
More details on ANTI should be coming soon.
