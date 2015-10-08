Here’s The Cover For Rihanna’s Upcoming Album

Rihanna surprises again. There’s no word on if Rihanna’s new album is even coming out this year, but she revealed some long-awaited details during a private gallery she hosted over in Los Angeles.

The name of the project isn’t R8. It’s ANTI. She also revealed the provocative album artwork.

More details on ANTI should be coming soon.

