Sanaa Lathan is winning right now. She recently had the #1 movie in the country with the Screen Gems thriller, The Perfect Guy. She’s executive producing and starring in the Omar Tyree adaptation of the beloved novel, Flyy Girl and now she’ll be leading her own television series!
In the FOX drama, Indictment, Sanaa will play an investigator who’s sent to Tennessee to address racial tensions after a African American cop kills a white teenager. Sanaa’s character and a special prosecutor (yet to be cast) are on assignment by the Department of Justice to make sense of the controversial case, which has left the city on the brink of a race war.
We expect the show to be a success because the series will be directed and executive produced by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
Gina’s most recent film was Beyond The Lights but she’s most known for writing and directing Sanaa’s breakout film, Love and Basketball (2000). We wonder if Omar Epps will make a cameo appearance on this new show.
With the wave of black actresses leading primetime television series, from Kerry Washington (Scandal) to Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hallow) Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane), Taraji P. Henson (Empire) and Meagan Good (Minority Report),Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) we’re definitely rooting for Sanaa Lathan’s series to succeed!
When it comes to gorgeous Black actresses, Sanaa Lathan ranks high on the list. Not only is she well-respected and poised with classic films under her belt like "Love & Basketball" and "The Best Man," she's pretty much flawless. With her latest film "The Perfect Guy" hitting theaters on 9/11, we took a trip down her IG page and marveled her fabulous selfies.
Sanaa Lathan Reunites With “Love & Basketball” Director For New Series On Police Shootings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com