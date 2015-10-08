CLOSE
Paul McCartney Releases Alternate Version Of “Say Say Say” With New Michael Jackson Vocals (NEW VIDEO)

Thirty-two years ago this month, living legend Paul McCartney and the undisputed king of pop Michael Jackson’s hit song “Say, Say, Say,” was released.

And what better way to celebrate the anniversary than for Sir Paul to drop an alternate version decked out with new MJ vocals? With the untimely passing of the moonwalking legend, any chance to hear some new Mike is a treat for fans.

McCartney showed off the newly revived song on his Facebook page, accompanied with a new Ryan Heffington-directed video in black and white that’s similar to Pharrell’s “Happy.” The revamped song supports Paul’s remastered version of Pipes of Peace, which is available now on iTunes. The album was originally released in ’83 as a follow-up to the much-lauded Tug Of War.

Watch the video above and check out the original one below.

SOURCE: Vulture | VIDEO CREDIT: Facebook, YouTube

20 Things You Didn't Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

Paul McCartney Releases Alternate Version Of “Say Say Say” With New Michael Jackson Vocals (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

michael jackson , New music , Paul McCartney , revamp

