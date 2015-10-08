Gilbert Arenas Reportedly Suing Ex Laura Govan For Claiming He Gave Her STDs

Just a day after Victor Cruz getting caught up with his fiance, it looks like an NBA player is under fire, too.

Gilbert Arenas is suing his ex, Laura Govan, for libel after releasing an email where she wrote,“When I left you it was because I couldn’t take the STDs.”

Gilbert is adamant that the accusation is fault and is standing strong behind his lawsuit. Arenas has four children with the Basketball Wives LA star. He met her while he played for the Warriors and Govan worked in the Sacramento Kings’ public relations department.

This isn’t the first time their relationship been messy. Gilbert once sued the producers of Basketball Wives for trademark infringement, false advertising and misappropriation of his likeness.

For any NBA fans who were wondering where Arenas has been, he was last seen playing for the Shanghai Sharks in China.

Bruce Goodwin Posted October 8, 2015

