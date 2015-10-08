CLOSE
National
The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Ready To Bring A Title Home In This Epic TNT Promo

You smell that? The NBA season is right around the corner. We’ve been anxiously waiting to see some of the biggest sports storylines play out. Will this be Kobe’s last year? Can LeBron James get his team over the proverbial hump and finally bring a title to Cleveland? What will be Riley Curry’s first words at her pops’ press conference?

We don’t know any of these answers, but, we can at least provide you guys with a dope commercial that the Cavs’ LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love did for NBA on TNT. With a special appearance from Mike Epps, this will get you pumped for the new season.

Check it out!

