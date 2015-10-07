Logic Announces “The Incredible True Story” Album Release Date

Just a year after his debut album Under Pressure was released, DMV rapper Logic announces the arrival of his sophomore follow-up, The Incredible True Story.

After dropping the lead single “Young Jesus,” the Maryland emcee announced his forthcoming album’s release date via Twitter:

I can't wait to share this album with you! Nothing but positive vibes a fun concept and good music! #TheIncredibleTrueStory — ℒσgic♫ アキラ (@Logic301) October 6, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My sophomore album "The Incredible True Story" is releasing everywhere Friday November 13th. — ℒσgic♫ アキラ (@Logic301) October 6, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No word on if this project features guest appearances by any of Logic’s peers, but stay locked for more tidbits about The Incredible True Story, which hits airwaves on November 13.

SOURCE: Twitter

17 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111645”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4111645″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111645″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4111645” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City Source:Renell Medrano 1 of 17 1. Rick Ross & Wale Source:Renell Medrano 2 of 17 2. DJ Drama & Rick Ross Source:Renell Medrano 3 of 17 3. Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session At Tom's Restaurant In New York City. Source:Renell Medrano 4 of 17 4. MissInfo, Elliott Wilson, & Wale Source:Renell Medrano 5 of 17 5. Elliott Wilson & Wale Source:Renell Medrano 6 of 17 6. Wale Discussing His New Album With Elliott Wilson. Source:Renell Medrano 7 of 17 7. Rick Ross Supporting Wale's Listening Session. Source:Renell Medrano 8 of 17 8. Sharing A Few Laughs. Source:Renell Medrano 9 of 17 9. Elliott Wilson & DJ Drama Source:Renell Medrano 10 of 17 10. Elliott WIison & Peter Rosenberg Source:Renell Medrano 11 of 17 11. Tom's Restaurant Source:Renell Medrano 12 of 17 12. Tom's Restaurant Source:Renell Medrano 13 of 17 13. Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session At Tom's Restaurant In New York City. Source:Renell Medrano 14 of 17 14. Wale Invades The Seinfeld Cafe. Source:Renell Medrano 15 of 17 15. Wale & Elliott Wilson Source:Renell Medrano 16 of 17 16. Wale Explaining "The Album About Nothing." Source:Renell Medrano 17 of 17 17. Rick Ross Offering A Few Kind Words To Wale. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4111645”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4111645″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4111645″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4111645” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Logic Announces “The Incredible True Story” Album Release Date Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111645”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111645″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111645″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111645” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Logic Announces “The Incredible True Story” Album Release Date was originally published on globalgrind.com