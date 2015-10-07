CLOSE
National
Logic Announces “The Incredible True Story” Album Release Date

Logic

Just a year after his debut album Under Pressure was released, DMV rapper Logic announces the arrival of his sophomore follow-up, The Incredible True Story.

After dropping the lead single “Young Jesus,” the Maryland emcee announced his forthcoming album’s release date via Twitter:

No word on if this project features guest appearances by any of Logic’s peers, but stay locked for more tidbits about The Incredible True Story, which hits airwaves on November 13. 

SOURCE: Twitter

Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City

