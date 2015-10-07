Just a year after his debut album Under Pressure was released, DMV rapper Logic announces the arrival of his sophomore follow-up, The Incredible True Story.
After dropping the lead single “Young Jesus,” the Maryland emcee announced his forthcoming album’s release date via Twitter:
No word on if this project features guest appearances by any of Logic’s peers, but stay locked for more tidbits about The Incredible True Story, which hits airwaves on November 13.
SOURCE: Twitter
Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session In New York City
Source:Renell Medrano
1 of 17
1. Rick Ross & Wale
Source:Renell Medrano
2 of 17
2. DJ Drama & Rick Ross
Source:Renell Medrano
3 of 17
3. Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session At Tom's Restaurant In New York City.
Source:Renell Medrano
4 of 17
4. MissInfo, Elliott Wilson, & Wale
Source:Renell Medrano
5 of 17
5. Elliott Wilson & Wale
Source:Renell Medrano
6 of 17
6. Wale Discussing His New Album With Elliott Wilson.
Source:Renell Medrano
7 of 17
7. Rick Ross Supporting Wale's Listening Session.
Source:Renell Medrano
8 of 17
8. Sharing A Few Laughs.
Source:Renell Medrano
9 of 17
9. Elliott Wilson & DJ Drama
Source:Renell Medrano
10 of 17
10. Elliott WIison & Peter Rosenberg
Source:Renell Medrano
11 of 17
11. Tom's Restaurant
Source:Renell Medrano
12 of 17
12. Tom's Restaurant
Source:Renell Medrano
13 of 17
13. Wale's "The Album About Nothing" Listening Session At Tom's Restaurant In New York City.
Source:Renell Medrano
14 of 17
14. Wale Invades The Seinfeld Cafe.
Source:Renell Medrano
15 of 17
15. Wale & Elliott Wilson
Source:Renell Medrano
16 of 17
16. Wale Explaining "The Album About Nothing."
Source:Renell Medrano
17 of 17
17. Rick Ross Offering A Few Kind Words To Wale.
Logic Announces “The Incredible True Story” Album Release Date was originally published on globalgrind.com