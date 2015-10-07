Vashtie Made A Music Video For Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” & It’s Super Hot

Our favorite millennial renaissance woman, Vashtie Kola, drops a brand new “art film” with Drake’s “Hotline Bling” serving as her inspiration.
Vashtie finds herself portraying a woman named “Lolita” who’s looking for love and validation in men. In the short film, “Lolita” can be seen reaching out to her love interest (Highly Suspect’s Johnny Stevens). Thinking her beau is ignoring her love, Vashtie finds comfort in another man played by A$AP Bari.
In a statement about the video, the DJ said:
“Me and this girl are very different…
Yet…
Me and this girl are very much the same.”
“I wrote this story about “Lolita” in 2008 and, at the time, felt little connection to her. But, in the past year as my career and personal life have changed in (scary and exciting) ways I never could have predicted – I started to understand her. I found myself re-writing this piece, for exercise and therapy,” she elaborated.
Drake is also writing a treatment for his “Hotline Bling” video, which he announced is “coming soon.” But in the meantime, watch King Va$h’s dope new visual up top.
