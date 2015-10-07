Fresh off her successful Slut Walk event, our girl Amber Rose is on top of the world.

She first started to spread the word about her walk via Twitter, the place where she also gives us a glimpse into her life and sets the record straight when people get her fucked up. So we decided to take a few of Amber’s tweets and handed them out to our team of Twitter trolls, comedians, and bloggers for this week’s episode of Socially Decoded.

On this edition’s cast, we have comedian Nore Davis, whose new comedy album Home Game can be streamed on all services right now. We also snagged hit podcasters Dustin & Fran from Loud Speakers Network’s hit show “The Friend Zone.” Ashlee Rae, Molly Austin, and model Nisey Kamai round out this episode of Socially Decoded.

Please be aware that these are all jokes and the views expressed don’t necessarily represent the views of GlobalGrind or its editors. With that, we hope you enjoy! For more Socially Decoded, click here.

15 photos
Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles
1. And it begins #amberroseslutwalk #MyMommy #FuckYo30Showers #NoSlutShaming
2. Amber Rose on stage at the 2015 SlutWalk in Los Angeles.
3. Amber Rose arriving at the SlutWalk.
4. Amber Rose standing beside her mother at the 2015 SlutWalk.
5. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
6. Amber Rose hosts SlutWalk 2015 in Downtown Los Angeles, Ca.
7. Nick Cannon seen taking pictures with fans at the 2015 SlutWalk.
8. Amber Rose writing on the Wall Of Shame at the SlutWalk.
9. Amber Rose breaks down when talking about Wiz Khalifa at the SlutWalk.
10. Bullshit. #amberroseslutwalk
11. #amberroseslutwalk
12. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍🙌
13. Wall of No Shame #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍
14. #amberroseslutwalk 😍😍😍
15. Kisses from Muva.
Hundreds Join Amber Rose For Her 2015 SlutWalk In Los Angeles

Amber Rose Puts Her Parenting On Fleek was originally published on globalgrind.com