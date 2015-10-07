Some athletes really can’t stay faithful in a room full of hoes. Despite being a model citizen and ambassador for the New York Giants, it appears that Victor Cruz isn’t as clean cut as we all thought.

Mediatakeout obtained a screenshot text from Vic’s fiance, Elaina Watley, that she sent to all of his sidechicks in hopes of destroying Cruz’s stable of thots. Let’s just say, her crushing text may have been the final blow to their connection to the star receiver. Check out the screenshot below.

After not even playing a single down this season, you would have thought that Victor was more focused on trying to return to the field. Instead, Cruz is busy trying to get first downs against team thottie. Shape up Victor, New York is going to need you on Sundays.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

The ‘Power’ Season 2 Soundtrack Is Fire… Listen To Every Track From Every Episode

Which ‘Power’ Character Are You? [QUIZ]

Stream Music From Every Episode Of HBO’s ‘Ballers’

Do Pro Footballers Have Fantasy Teams? We Got An NFL Running Back To Break It Down

Victor Cruz’s Fiancé Shows Us How To Put An End To Sidechicks was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted October 7, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: