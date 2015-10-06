“Furious 8” May Get New Director Straight Outta Compton, & More

It looks like Fast & Furious 8 might be getting its next director Straight Outta Compton. According to The Wrap, F. Gary Gray is in exclusive talks to direct the eighth installment of the blockbuster franchise. Universal couldn’t convince Furious 7‘s James Wan to come back to direct the next one, but Hollywood Reporter also confirms they’ve found their man:

After an intense search, Universal has settled on F. Gary Gray, the helmer behind its summer hit Straight Outta Compton, to direct Fast and Furious 8, and sources say Gray has told the studio he’s ready to initiate negotiations for a deal.

This news may come as a disappointment to star Vin Diesel, who was hoping to direct the film himself. Let’s hope they will be able to work things out.

We got a preview of the next episode of black-ish, in which they discuss a hot topic in America – health – on an installment titled “Dr. No Hell.” After Dre gets his yearly physical and comes home traumatized, Pops explains his generation’s strong aversion towards healthcare, and admits that he hasn’t seen a doctor in years. Pops later ends up with a health scare that leaves the family torn on how to handle things. Catch black-ish on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

A young Emma Roberts won our hearts playing Nancy Drew in 2007, but now this classic book series is returning to TV with a modern twist. Emma won’t be part of this remake, however. The Hollywood Reporter says:

The potential series is described as a contemporary take on the character from the iconic book series. Now in her ’30s, Nancy is a detective for the NYPD where she investigates and solves crimes using her uncanny observational skills, all while navigating the complexities of life in a modern world. CBS Television Studios-based Dan Jinks will exec produce alongside Rater and Phelan, who also have deals with the studio.

Stay tuned.

SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter, ABC, The Wrap | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, TV One

“Furious 8” May Get New Director Straight Outta Compton, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com