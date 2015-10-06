Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were spotted getting in some much-needed quality time together on Monday.

While out for dinner in Calabasas, Kylie decided to make a statement with her dark blue lips for yesterday’s Blue Shirt Day and World Bullying Prevention Day. The youngest Jenner has been tirelessly promoting awareness against bullying on social media, and this week was no different. In fact, Kylie even put the blue lipstick on Caitlyn to show off on her most popular paid app.

Kylie urged her followers to wear blue and take a stance, but the only stance they seemingly took was to bully her and claim she was wearing butt pads based off a picture she shared on Snapchat:

The 18-year-old quickly shot down the rumors.

They are spanx http://t.co/t7i3MYknQt here's the link if u want some ;) https://t.co/kvWcSZZC82 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 5, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kylie’s got a phatty: it’s all natural.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram, Twitter

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Butt Pad Rumors & Spends Quality Time With Caitlyn was originally published on globalgrind.com