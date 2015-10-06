Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Butt Pad Rumors & Spends Quality Time With Caitlyn

Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were spotted getting in some much-needed quality time together on Monday.
While out for dinner in Calabasas, Kylie decided to make a statement with her dark blue lips for yesterday’s Blue Shirt Day and World Bullying Prevention Day. The youngest Jenner has been tirelessly promoting awareness against bullying on social media, and this week was no different. In fact, Kylie even put the blue lipstick on Caitlyn to show off on her most popular paid app.
Kylie urged her followers to wear blue and take a stance, but the only stance they seemingly took was to bully her and claim she was wearing butt pads based off a picture she shared on Snapchat:
The 18-year-old quickly shot down the rumors.
Kylie’s got a phatty: it’s all natural.
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram, Twitter
Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna
Source:Instagram
1 of 26
1. Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!! Thank you @priscillavalles @maishaoliver for putting up with me all day. I'm going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall. But this shits a process! I'm coming for u khloé!
Source:Instagram
2 of 26
2. I'm worth it 🙌 Dress | @symone1oak
Source:Instagram
3 of 26
3. Flips hair
Source:Instagram
4 of 26
4. Serving per usual 😘
Source:Instagram
5 of 26
5. 😛
Source:Instagram
6 of 26
6. Oh, hey.
Source:Instagram
7 of 26
7. relax w meee
Source:Instagram
8 of 26
8. Loungin'.
Source:Instagram
9 of 26
9. 🐱 eyes
Source:Instagram
10 of 26
10. #Milf
Source:Instagram
11 of 26
11. I spy Norman. Can u find him? Lol.
Source:Instagram
12 of 26
12. 👀
Source:Instagram
13 of 26
13. Fashun.
Source:Instagram
14 of 26
14. Getting beach ready earlier today. Thanks @Instacurve_ for helping me out.
Source:Instagram
15 of 26
15. 👀
Source:Instagram
16 of 26
16. 💯
Source:Instagram
17 of 26
17. ☀️☀️☀️
Source:Instagram
18 of 26
18. Look down 💋
Source:Instagram
19 of 26
19. the basic workout attire
Source:Instagram
20 of 26
20. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow !
Source:Instagram
21 of 26
21. I woke up like disss
Source:Instagram
22 of 26
22. 🙌#milfin | @blaquecrown
Source:Instagram
23 of 26
23. Blac Chyna Goes Pink And….
Source:Instagram
24 of 26
24. ….Kylie Goes Blue.
Source:Instagram
25 of 26
25. Me U & Hennessy 👅 Been Trappin 2 Piece by @blaquecrown
Source:Instagram
26 of 26
26. Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Butt Pad Rumors & Spends Quality Time With Caitlyn was originally published on globalgrind.com