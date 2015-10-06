Guess What Models Are Headed To “black-ish”?

No stranger to controversy, Amber Rose was recently marred with backlash after hosting her first “Slut Walk” in Los Angeles. Say what you want about her, she’s definitely winning right now. Besides reuniting with her former husband and baby daddy Wiz Khalifa, she’s also scored a new acting role.

“Muva” will have a guest starring role on black-ish. We already know haters are ready to question her acting skills but according to Love B. Scott, show star Anthony Anderson actually watched her last film, Sister Code and saw great potential in Amber.

Show creator and executive producer Kenya Barris also co-signed the casting and sang her praises in a recent ABC press release (obtained by The YBF), “We selected Amber Rose for the role not only for her talent, beauty and wide-reaching media presence, but also because she’ll play Charlie’s love interest, an obviously unrealistic scenario evident to anyone who’s ever seen either one of them” he joked. Set your DVRs for her appearance in November.

Did you know Kenya and Tyra Banks were best friends? The pair have known each other for years and The Fab Life host will also be guest starring on the series in the coming weeks.

Here’s what Kenya said about her role, “Tyra Banks will play international pop star GiGi Franks, a character who bears little resemblance to the supermodel herself, aside from their rhyming names, high level of celebrity, and life-long friendships with me and the character based on me. Also, they kind of look alike. I couldn’t be more excited to work with my best friend.”

Tyra definitely has the vocals to pull off playing a pop star. Remember way back in the day…in 2004 when she released the single, “Shake Ya Body”? It was kind of a good song!

Michael Strahan and Zendaya will also be guest starring this season. Who have been your favorite cameos on black-ish so far?

