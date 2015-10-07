CLOSE
F. Gary Gray Could Very Possibly Direct 'Furious 8'

"Straight Outta Compton" Director F. Gary Gray

Straight Outta Compton helped give N.W.A its first Hot 100 single and made O’Shea Jackson, Jr. a star. Of course, F. Gary Gray also had to reap the fruits of his labor.

Gray is already set to direct Last Friday, but his next venture could be even bigger. The director is a frontrunner to direct Furious 8, according to Collider. Gray’s competition includes William Eubank (The Signal), Adam Wingard (V/H/S) and Louis Leterrier (The Transporter). Gray’s the hottest of the four after the success of Straight Outta Compton.

There’s also rumors of Gray being up for consideration to direct the upcoming Black Panther flick. Ava Duvernay departed from the project because of creative differences with Marvel.

Regardless of the hearsay, Furious 8 is scheduled to hit theaters on April 14, 2017.

