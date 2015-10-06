Andrew Caldwell Claims Kordell Stewart Delivered More than Just Footballs!!!

In an explosive interview on The Shakeup, Andrew “I Am Delivered” Caldwell revealed that he had multiple affairs with some of Atlanta’s most prominent pastors and NFL players…..including Kordell Stewart.

Kordell has been the target of gay rumors for awhile now but he still maintains that they are all lies.

Below is the infamous Andrew Caldwell video “I’m Not Gay No More (I Am Delivered)”

King Tutt Posted October 6, 2015

