“Empire” Breakout Star Hakeem Lyon Releases New Song Titled “Dynasty” (NEW MUSIC)

Lucious Lyon may be the CEO of Empire Records, but his estranged wife Cookie Lyon is about to become the CEO of a new record company – Dynasty Records.

Cookie’s baby boy Hakeem Lyon (played by Bryshere Y. Gray) teams up with veteran super producer Timbaland on his new single, “Dynasty.” Following Lucious’s “Snitch Bitch” diss against Cookie, Hakeem comes to his mother’s defense on “Dynasty” with a fiery comeback.

“I’m yelling Empire’s over, dynasty taking over,” raps Hakeem.

Catch a new episode of Empire on FOX each and every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST. Take a listen to Hakeem Lyon’s new jam below.

If you’re really feeling the song, purchase it here.

