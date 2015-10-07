CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

How The Striping Of Bill Cosby’s Legacy Is Affecting Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Even though the spotlight has shifted from Bill Cosby‘s many sexual assault accusers, more women have come forward with their own stories. Though, undoubtedly, Cosby’s career and legacy has taken a huge blow, we forget to mention the other people who will be affected by his actions. Jeff Johnson explains how, in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Top 5 New Bill Cosby Edition Jello Pudding Pop Flavors [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Should Bill Cosby’s Legacy Be Tarnished? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bill Cosby Admits To Obtaining Drugs To Give To Women For Sex

    this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/exclusives/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1614044View gallery

    How The Striping Of Bill Cosby’s Legacy Is Affecting Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    bill cosby , Cosby Show , Legacy

    Also On 105.3 RnB:
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
     2 days ago
    07.05.19
    Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
     4 days ago
    07.03.19
    Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
     6 days ago
    07.01.19
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close