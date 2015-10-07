Donald Trump Thinks The Redskins Should Keep Their Name, Shocking No One

Add Native Americans to the laundry list of people that Donald Trump has offended.

The sports world has been in an uproar over the past few years over the ethics behind the Washington Redskins’ name, and Trump sees nothing wrong with it.

It’s not surprising that Trump supports the current name, but he does agree that it’s up to the Redskins staff to make the final decision.

“Honestly, I don’t think they should change the name, unless the owner wanted to,” Mr. Trump said in an interview.

“I know Indians that are extremely proud of that name,” he added. “They think it’s a positive.”

The news comes on the heels of Jeb Bush, Trump’s fellow Republican presidential candidate, having similar sentiments about the NFL team, saying “I don’t think politicians ought to have any say in that, to be honest with you. I don’t find it offensive. Native American tribes generally don’t find it offensive.”

Bush added that, “It’s a sport for crying out loud. It’s a football team. Washington has a huge fanbase. I’m missing something here I guess.”

The “Change the Mascot” campaign swiftly released a shade-filled statement opposing Trump’s comments:

“It is hardly surprising that a candidate who labeled Mexican immigrants rapists and calls women ‘pigs’ now says he wants the NFL to continue slurring Native Americans. Donald Trump joins some of the NFL’s ignoble fraternity of billionaires who sit in their office suites and owners boxes happily spending their fortunes denigrating people of color.”

This is yet another issue between Trump and Hillary Clinton, who already called for the Redskins to change their name.

