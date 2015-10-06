Macklemore Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughter… And More

Macklemore is taking on fatherhood like a pro.

The rapper shared an adorable photo of himself napping next to his brand new baby girl Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Sloane was born this past May, and she’s Macklemore and wife Tricia Davis’ first child together.

How cute!

Actress Tiffany Hines has been casted to play Toni Braxton in an upcoming Lifetime biopic.

The biopic, titled Un-Break My Heart, will be executive produced by Braxton herself, along with several others. Will you be tuning in?

Seth Rogen got jokes.

The comedian stopped by Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show to talk about his Alzheimer’s foundation and how they’ll be throwing James Franco a bar mitzvah. Rogen went on to mention his first idea, which was to circumcise Franco but they’re going with the bar mitzvah option instead.

Stay tuned.

Last night, Miley Cyrus took over the hosting duties for Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere.

The outspoken singer opened up her monologue by poking fun at herself. She also took a stroll down memory lane, bringing up some of Hollywood’s biggest trendsetters.

Watch the footage above.

SOURCE: People, Gossip Cop, Essence, E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE MORE:

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “Growing Up (Sloane’s Song)” Feat. Ed Sheeran (NEW MUSIC)

Miley Cyrus’ VMA Nip Slip Prompted Many FCC Complaints, These Are The Funniest Ones

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110882”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110882″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110882″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110882” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Miley Cyrus Poses For Terry Richardson (PHOTOS) Source:Terrys Diary 1 of 15 1. Miley Cyrus & Terry Richardson Source:Terrys Diary 2 of 15 2. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 3 of 15 3. Miley Cyrus and her puppy pose for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys DIary 4 of 15 4. Miley Cyrus and her puppy pose for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 5 of 15 5. Miley Cyrus and pup pose for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 6 of 15 6. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry RIchardson. Source:Terrys Diary 7 of 15 7. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 8 of 15 8. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 9 of 15 9. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 10 of 15 10. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 11 of 15 11. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 12 of 15 12. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 13 of 15 13. MIley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 14 of 15 14. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Source:Terrys Diary 15 of 15 15. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110882”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110882″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110882″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110882” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Macklemore Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughter… And More Miley Cyrus Poses For Terry Richardson (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110882”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110882″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110882″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110882” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Macklemore Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughter… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com