CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line?

Fast forward three years and one divorce later, Porsha Williams is a brand new woman!

0 reads
Leave a comment
67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mark Davis / Getty

Who is this woman and what has she done with Porsha Williams? When we first met the housewife three seasons ago, she played a pushover that didn’t even want to visit a strip club for fear of disrespecting her then-husband, Kordell Stewart.

Fast forward three years and one divorce later, Porsha just launched, “Naked Lingerie By Porsha Williams”.

Last season of RHOA, the 34-year old was demoted from main cast member to “friend” of the show but now she’s back holding a peach! #YouGoGirl! On the new salacious season, we may get a glimpse of Porsha, “the entrepreneur” as she recently held a pop-up event for the brand and her RHOA, co-stars  Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey and Kim Fields came out to show their support.

Porsha always looks amazing. She makes us want to put down the cheese burger and head to the gym. Check out some pics from the sexy lingerie event. We wonder if gift bags were provided by Kandi Burruss’ toy line, “Bedroom Kandi”?

The 8th season of RHOA premieres November 8th on Bravo.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Flawless Photos Of Transgender Model Amiyah Scott, RHOA's Newest Cast Member

Continue reading Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line?

10 Flawless Photos Of Transgender Model Amiyah Scott, RHOA's Newest Cast Member

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2817096”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2817096″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2817096″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2817096” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Guess Which Star Of #RHOA Just Launched Her Own Lingerie Line? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Cynthia Bailey , Kim Fields , Kordell Stewart , phaedra parks , Porsha Williams , real housewives of atlanta , rhoa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 6 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close