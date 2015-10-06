What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Robin Williams’ Widow & Children Reach Estate Settlement… And More

Shortly after the 1-year anniversary of Robin Williams‘ death, his widow and three children from previous marriages reached a settlement in the ongoing legal fight over the actor’s estate.
The attorney representing Susan Williams states that she will remain living in the San Francisco home she once shared with Robin. She’ll also “be receiving living expenses for the rest of her life,” according to Billboard. The attorney representing Robin’s three children, Zachary, Zelda and Cody, said “I think they’re just very happy to have this behind them.”
Demi Lovato is known to take risks, so this comes as no surprise.
The pop star is taking us behind-the-scenes on her upcoming Vanity Fair spread, and she’ll be showing a lot of skin. Photographed by Patrick Ecclesine, Lovato bares it all in the sexy shoot, which took place in a hotel room in New York City.
Watch the exclusive footage here.
Kris Jenner gave out major details about KimYe‘s unborn son’s name.
Kim’s due date is around the corner and the Wests have yet to confirm a name for the baby boy. While Kim listed Easton as a possible contender (though Kanye is not a fan), Kris said in an exclusive E! News interview that the name is a real possibility.
Watch what she had to say here.
Crimson Peak actor Tom Hiddleston did a hilarious impression of Robert De Niro while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.
Promoting their film The Intern, Robert and Anne Hathaway hit the show, and during their sit-down, the host encouraged Tom to put his impersonation skills on full display.
Check out the hilarious clip above.
SOURCE: Just Jared, E! Online, E! Online, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News
Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West
Source:Getty
1 of 35
1. "Stand back Kim, I'll handle this."
Source:Getty
2 of 35
2. 'Ye at his most Yeeziest.
Source:Instagram
3 of 35
3. Baby Ye.
Source:Getty
4 of 35
4. North rocks black leather as well as her daddy does.
Source:Getty
5 of 35
5. Front row at Fashion Week in all black everything, just like dad.
Source:Instagram
6 of 35
6. Staring right through you.
Source:Instagram
7 of 35
7. Finding their zen together.
Source:Getty
8 of 35
8. North and 'Ye get all matchy, matchy on us.
Source:Getty
9 of 35
9. Twinsies! North and Kanye rock hoodies.
Source:Instagram
10 of 35
10. Need we say more?
Source:Getty
11 of 35
11. North's "You must be crazy" Kanye face.
Source:Splash News
12 of 35
12. North shoos the paparazzi away from her mom.
Source:Getty
13 of 35
13. In true 'Ye fashion, Nori rocks Timbs & a trench coat.
Source:Splash News
14 of 35
14. North tries to figure out what everyone's deal is.
Source:Instagram
15 of 35
15. Just reading with dad.
Source:Getty
16 of 35
16. North only smiles in front of cameras sometimes – just like dad.
Source:Splash News
17 of 35
17. Miss 'tude.
Source:Splash News
18 of 35
18. Shmood!
Source:Splash News
19 of 35
19. Kanye & Nori express their concern.
Source:Splash News
20 of 35
20. His x Hers.
Source:Getty
21 of 35
21. Daddy's baby.
Source:Splash News
22 of 35
22. North gives the paparazzi a piece of her mind.
Source:Getty
23 of 35
23. That menacing mean mug.
Source:Instagram
24 of 35
24. Nope, not satisfied.
Source:Splash News
25 of 35
25. North protects her mom, just like dad would.
Source:Instagram
26 of 35
26. Footsies with daddy.
Source:Instagram
27 of 35
27. Smile for what?
Source:Instagram
28 of 35
28. ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Kicking ass & taking names.
Source:Instagram
29 of 35
29. Looking just like her pops.
Source:Splash News
30 of 35
30. Completely and utterly fed up.
Source:Splash News
31 of 35
31. All black everything biker ballerina baby.
Source:Splash News
32 of 35
32. North clowns the paparazzi, just like dad would if he were there…
Source:Instagram
33 of 35
33. North wears her daddy's Cuban link chain.
Source:Instagram
34 of 35
34. North never minds the camera & just completely zones out.
Source:Getty
35 of 35
35. North captures Kanye's 2012 swag.
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Robin Williams’ Widow & Children Reach Estate Settlement… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com