Real Life Drama Between Taraji Henson & Terrence Howard? Her Camp Addresses The Rumors

There’s already enough drama brewing on this season of Empire to last a lifetime, but a new rumor is claiming that the bad blood between Cookie and Luscious may have made it’s way off off camera.

Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson has worked with her Empire co-star Terrence Howard multiple times over the last decade and although the duo reportedly went into the now-hit series on good terms, claims have recently begun circulating that things haven’t been so good between them on set as of late.

According to In Touch Weekly, Taraji and Terrence can barely stand to be in the same space together for an extended period of time.

“It’s gotten so bad that Taraji can’t be on set for more than 30 seconds without staring daggers at him,” a source tells In Touch of Taraji. “In the beginning, Taraji was the key supporter and apologist for his behavior,” says the source, noting that Taraji famously refused to take on the role of Cookie unless Terrence was cast as her on-screen love interest, Lucious. “But as his arrogance increased, she began to get annoyed.” Empire’s producers secretly love their stars’ bitter feud, because it “prompts some amazing, volatile scenes between them,” adds the source. “The animosity is working to the show’s advantage.”

Despite the claims, a representative for Taraji gave a short but direct response to the claims, denying any truth to the speculation of a clash between the two stars.

Taraji’s rep insists that she and Terrence “are the best of friends and professional colleagues…always.”

Neither Taraji nor Terrence have spoken out directly to address the rumor as of yet, but whatever the case between them in real life, it certainly doesn’t seem to be affecting their ability to play their parts on the show well enough to keep the high ratings rolling in and the viewers coming back for more.

