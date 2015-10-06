CLOSE
Stream Tamar Braxton's "Calling All Lovers" Album… And More

Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton is here to snatch souls with her new LP, Calling All Lovers. Ahead of its release, the 38-year-old singer and reality tv star secured three top-ten singles on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. Stream the project here. [BET]

T-Wayne has gotten a taste of success and wants more. The Texas rapper hits us with the remix to his “Nasty Freestyle,” and it features Ty Dolla $ign and Chedda Da Connect. Check it out here. [Rap-Up]

If you purchased a copy of Lana Del Rey‘s Born To Die recently, you may be in for a surprise. A number of fans have found that instead of Lana’s 2012 LP, Wildhoney’s Sleep Through It is included in the packaging. Oops? [Billboard]

This is kind of hilarious. One little girl was crushed when she found out that Adam Levine is already married. Watch her reaction here. [TMZ]

Stream Tamar Braxton's "Calling All Lovers" Album… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com

