Tamar Braxton is here to snatch souls with her new LP, Calling All Lovers. Ahead of its release, the 38-year-old singer and reality tv star secured three top-ten singles on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. Stream the project here. [BET]

T-Wayne has gotten a taste of success and wants more. The Texas rapper hits us with the remix to his “Nasty Freestyle,” and it features Ty Dolla $ign and Chedda Da Connect. Check it out here. [Rap-Up]

If you purchased a copy of Lana Del Rey‘s Born To Die recently, you may be in for a surprise. A number of fans have found that instead of Lana’s 2012 LP, Wildhoney’s Sleep Through It is included in the packaging. Oops? [Billboard]

This is kind of hilarious. One little girl was crushed when she found out that Adam Levine is already married. Watch her reaction here. [TMZ]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Stream Tamar Braxton’s “Calling All Lovers” Album… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com