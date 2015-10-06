Stream Tamar Braxton’s “Calling All Lovers” Album… And More

Tamar Braxton is here to snatch souls with her new LP, Calling All Lovers. Ahead of its release, the 38-year-old singer and reality tv star secured three top-ten singles on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. Stream the project here. [BET]
T-Wayne has gotten a taste of success and wants more. The Texas rapper hits us with the remix to his “Nasty Freestyle,” and it features Ty Dolla $ign and Chedda Da Connect. Check it out here. [Rap-Up]
If you purchased a copy of Lana Del Rey‘s Born To Die recently, you may be in for a surprise. A number of fans have found that instead of Lana’s 2012 LP, Wildhoney’s Sleep Through It is included in the packaging. Oops? [Billboard]
This is kind of hilarious. One little girl was crushed when she found out that Adam Levine is already married. Watch her reaction here. [TMZ]
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Lana Del Rey's Most Enchanting Pictures (PHOTOS)
Source:GQ
1 of 39
1. In the nude for GQ.
Source:Lana Del Rey Tropico Promotion
2 of 39
2. Lana is a sexy angel with a red lip and a redder rose.
Source:Lana Del Rey Born To Die Promotion
3 of 39
3. Born to die beauty.
Source:YouTube
4 of 39
4. A$AP Rocky & Lana Del Rey ridin' it in the "National Anthem" video.
Source:NYLON
5 of 39
5. Striped starlet in NYLON mag.
Source:NYLON
6 of 39
6. Goth beauty in NYLON.
Source:Getty
7 of 39
7. Red velvet woman.
Source:Getty
8 of 39
8. Lace and leather.
Source:L' Officiel Paris
9 of 39
9. Widow chic in L' Officiel Paris.
Source:H&M
10 of 39
10. Lana is a dream for H&M.
Source:Lana Del Rey Born To Die Promotion
11 of 39
11. Workin' that hat.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
12 of 39
12. She's an American woman.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
13 of 39
13. Lana's got that summertime sadness.
Source:Vogue
14 of 39
14. Vogue Australia realness.
Source:Vogue
15 of 39
15. Fierce in Vogue Italia.
Source:Vogue
16 of 39
16. Kick 'em up.
Source:Vogue
17 of 39
17. Shhh.
Source:Vogue
18 of 39
18. Those nails, that eyeliner, that tat.
Source:Complex
19 of 39
19. Blushin' beauty.
Source:WENN
20 of 39
20. Lady in red.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
21 of 39
21. 'Merica.
Source:Lovecat
22 of 39
22. Mouth full of diamonds.
Source:Vogue UK
23 of 39
23. Lookin' back at it.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
24 of 39
24. Lana's pussy tastes like Pepsi-Cola.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
25 of 39
25. Bad.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
26 of 39
26. Topless and vulnerable.
Source:Instagram
27 of 39
27. Roses are red…
Source:Instagram
28 of 39
28. She makes smoking look good…
Source:Instagram
29 of 39
29. Real good.
30 of 39
30. Cape chic at the Met Ball.
31 of 39
31. Down on the west coast…
Source:Splash/Jaguar
32 of 39
32. She drives a Jag.
Source:Splash
33 of 39
33. Doin' the Miley.
Source:Lana Del Rey Promotional
34 of 39
34. NYC baby.
Source:YouTube
35 of 39
35. Lana in her "Bel-Air" video.
Source:Lana Promotional Photos
36 of 39
36. Smoldering.
Source:Vogue Italia.
37 of 39
37. Mellow Yellow Lana.
Source:WENN
38 of 39
38. Shy gal.
Source:WENN
39 of 39
39. Guns N Roses.
