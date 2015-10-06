CLOSE
Radio One
Rihanna Reminds Us That She's A Style Icon During Paris Fashion Week

Can RihRih really rock anything or has she finally gone too far?

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Rihanna has and will always walk to the beat of her own drum. Fans are waiting for her latest album, R8 but she’s still busy performing her indefinite number of hits. This week, RihRih had sold out concerts in Brazil and Chile then she flew to Paris for their illustrious Fashion Week.

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Source: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

When the 27-year-old attended the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2016 catwalk show, all eyes were on her. Wearing an oversized pink poncho cape dress by Dior and black leather PVC boots with a metal heel. She accessorized the dress with a blue, snakeskin purse. Few…very few people could pull off this look but she does it effortlessly! Could you see yourself rocking a similar style this fall?

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Source: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

Rihanna Reminds Us That She’s A Style Icon During Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

#R8 , christian dior , Rihanna

