Rihanna has and will always walk to the beat of her own drum. Fans are waiting for her latest album, R8 but she’s still busy performing her indefinite number of hits. This week, RihRih had sold out concerts in Brazil and Chile then she flew to Paris for their illustrious Fashion Week.
When the 27-year-old attended the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2016 catwalk show, all eyes were on her. Wearing an oversized pink poncho cape dress by Dior and black leather PVC boots with a metal heel. She accessorized the dress with a blue, snakeskin purse. Few…very few people could pull off this look but she does it effortlessly! Could you see yourself rocking a similar style this fall?
When Rihanna wasn't sun-bathing at the beach with her bestie Melissa Forde or rocking the dancehall stage, the Bajan beauty was celebrating crop over in fabulous feathers. Scroll through this gallery for pics from her epic vacation.
#cropover2015 #barbados 🔥 #rihanna
Rihanna Reminds Us That She’s A Style Icon During Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com