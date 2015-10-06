At this point, it seems like every member of Love & Hip-Hop has a sex tape.

Miss Nikki Baby, aka Nikki Mudarris from Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, is furious after a sex tape leaked online of her in a compromising position: doggy-style.

Her on-again/off-again bae Mally Mal is the guy on the tape, and rumors are flying that a sex tape deal with Vivid is on the table. But Nikki’s lawyer has something different to say. TMZ reports:

Nikki’s lawyer threatened legal action in a letter sent to various blogs that posted the video to take it down STAT.

Her attorney claims the video was recorded without Nikki’s knowledge and reports of her speaking with Vivid about a deal for the tape are flat out lies.

We tend to think that with the snippet of sex tape already on the Internet, a full movie could follow if Vivid brings that check. Stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Miss Nikki From “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” Is Furious About Her Leaked Sex Tape was originally published on globalgrind.com