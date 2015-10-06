5 Feel-Good Stories We Were Lovin’ In September

So far, September has proven to be one of the better months in 2015. Despite having to say goodbye to the summer, we were able to smile on occasion because of several A-listers.

Watching J.Cole nab his first platinum album with 2014 Forest Hills Drive and being able to witness first hand the resurrection of Janet Jackson’s career with her brand new Unbreakable album has been beyond blissful.

We can’t forget about our beloved athletes LeBron James and Venus Williams. LeBron’s altruism was on display as he vowed to send over 1,000 students to college under his “I Promise” program. As for Venus, she proved her dominance off the tennis courts, and earned a degree in Business Administration.

Finally, we’re sure this will certainly make you smile. Nickelodeon is bringing back some 90’s classics like Ren & Stimpy, Rugrats, and Doug. What a time to be alive!

Thanks for making us proud, guys.

Posted October 6, 2015

