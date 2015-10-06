CLOSE
Stream Janet Jackson’s “Unbreakable” Album

Janet Jackson's "Unbreakable" LP cover

Janet Jackson has made her grand comeback with the new album Unbreakable.

After nearly seven years away from the music forefront, Janet exceeds expectations with her new project. From her jazz-influenced record “After You Fall” to the energetic track “BURNITUP!” featuring Missy Elliott, Ms. Jackson delivers a wide range of sound for the masses.

The 19-track album features collaborations with J. Cole and a heartfelt tribute to her late brother Michael Jackson, titled “Broken Hearts Heal.” Unbreakable finds Janet again collaborating with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the dynamic duo behind her award-winning album Control, whom she also worked with throughout her career.

Stream Unbreakable below and let us know what you think.

Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments

Stream Janet Jackson's "Unbreakable" Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

