Janet Jackson has made her grand comeback with the new album Unbreakable.

After nearly seven years away from the music forefront, Janet exceeds expectations with her new project. From her jazz-influenced record “After You Fall” to the energetic track “BURNITUP!” featuring Missy Elliott, Ms. Jackson delivers a wide range of sound for the masses.

The 19-track album features collaborations with J. Cole and a heartfelt tribute to her late brother Michael Jackson, titled “Broken Hearts Heal.” Unbreakable finds Janet again collaborating with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the dynamic duo behind her award-winning album Control, whom she also worked with throughout her career.

Stream Unbreakable below and let us know what you think.

Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments
1. Janet's "Rhythm Nation" performance was nothing short of legendary.
2. The infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the Super Bowl halftime show.
3. When she performed a moving tribute to brother Michael during the 2009 MTV VMAs.
4. The world first fell in love with Janet when she played Penny on "Good Times."
5. The reason why we're all calling them "Poetic Justice braids."
6. Who could forget her ultra sexy performance while accepting the MTV Icon Award?
7. The only thing better than Janet? Janet AND Michael, together.
8. The Rolling Stone magazine cover that stopped the world.
9. The breathtaking cover of The Velvet Rope.
10. 1990s fine.
11. "What's It Gonna Be?" music video with Busta Rhymes.

Stream Janet Jackson’s “Unbreakable” Album was originally published on globalgrind.com