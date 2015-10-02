TeamBeautiful Throws Intimate Launch Party For ‘The Kitchen Table’

To celebrate the launch of HelloBeautiful’s newest web series, The Kitchen Table, hosted by Chef Huda, we threw a fabulous dinner party Tuesday in New York City. The evening was full of amazing moments and #TeamBeautiful got the chance to break bread with industry influencers, celebrities and our friends at Coca-Cola.

The event, which took place at the world-famous Red Rooster in Harlem, NY, was hosted by Bevy Smith, host of the former show Fashion Queens, who kept the crowd inspired and motivated to live their best lives all night.

While attendees dined on delicious shrimp and grits, macaroni and cheese, fried yard bird and ice cold Coca-Colas, Leigh Davenport, Vice President of Programming at Interactive One, told the crowd all about The Kitchen Table, and the show’s special guests, actresses Holly Robinson Peete and Tisha Campbell Martin.

Artist Sylvia Maier, who created an original piece of art depicting our series, was on hand at the event as well. Her painting of the Huda, Holly and Tisha truly evokes the spirit of the conversations that bind us all to our kitchen tables.

