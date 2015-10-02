CLOSE
Radio One
TUNE IN: Tichina Arnold Hosts The 2015 Triumph Awards On TV One

Source: 2015 Triumph Awards presented by Al Sharpton and the National Action Network / TV One

Tichina Arnold still got it!

The veteran actress hosted the 2015 Triumph Awards — presented by presented by Al Sharpton and the National Action Network — and tore the house down with an incredible performance. From her powerful vocals and dynamic dance moves, Tichina was the perfect hostess for the inaugural broadcast of the uplifting event.

Tyrese Gibson was presented the Entertainer of the Year honor by Martin Luther King III and received a special message from friend and fellow entertainer Ludacris. Emmy® winning comedienne, actress and producer Wanda Sykes received the Activism in the Arts honor for her years of service to youth homelessness and engagement within the LGBT community.

Musical performances included Jazmine Sullivan, Estelle and a spoken word piece from T.I.

The on-air debut coincides with the 35th anniversary of Radio One and Reverend All Sharpton’s birthday.

TUNE In on Saturday, October 3 at 10PM/ET on TV One!

TUNE IN: Tichina Arnold Hosts The 2015 Triumph Awards On TV One was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

