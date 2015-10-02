CLOSE
Lupita Nyong’o On Her New Stage Play, 2 VOGUE Covers & 4 New Films

We're not sure when the Oscar Award winner finds time to sleep but we're glad she's basking in her moment!

Lupito Nyong’o is BOOKED beyond belief. If there was any question that life would slow down for the 32-year-old after winning her Oscar, think again! Lupita recently stopped by The View and chatted with Whoopi Goldberg and a star struck Raven Symone about her new play.

In the off-Broadway production, Eclipsed, Lupita plays the newest and youngest sex slave being held captive by a rebel commander during the Liberian Civil War. This is the first time she’s done a live stage production since graduating from Yale University.

Another recent ‘first’ for Nyong’o was visiting Disney Land. Of course she rode the rides and got some super cute mouse ears but she was also there on business. She’s promoting not one, not two but three films! (We think another Oscar could be in her near future) In addition to her role in the highly anticipated film, Star Wars, she’s apart of the all-star ensemble cast of Jungle Book which also features Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray.

The third Disney film on her slate is Queen of Katwe starring Selma’s David Oyelowo about a young girl from Uganda who trains to become a world chess champion.

If she wasn’t busy enough being in front of the camera, Lupita and David are teaming up again to produce the feature film adaptation of author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s emigration story, Americanah.

Check out Lupita’s interview on The View below!

Lupita Nyong’o On Her New Stage Play, 2 VOGUE Covers & 4 New Films was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

