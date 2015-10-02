Erykah Badu Remixes Drake’s “Hotline Bling”

The worst thing about Drake‘s biggest hits is how they inevitably inspire dozens remixes. A majority of them will suck. However, of course the immortal Erykah Badu is that diamond in the rough. She dropped the remix to “Hotline Bling.”

Badu probably isn’t concerned about making a hit at this stage of her career, so that gives her space to lace the track with some weirdness and Baduizm. There’s some sci-fi effects, a hilarious voicemail and her classic voice (and an Andre 3000 sample if you listen closely) to remind you how long it’s been since we got a Badu album.

However, another bit of good news is that she’s got some shows coming up. Check out the short schedule below. She also has a mixtape called BUT U CAINT USE MY PHONE coming soon.

