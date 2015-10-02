CLOSE
IRS Hits Dez Bryant With 2013 Debt

Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The IRS claimed that back in 2013, Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys owed roughly $80,000.000 in unpaid taxes.

Lawyers for Bryant claimed it was a basic oversight and the bill was paid in full.

