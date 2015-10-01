Shonda Rhimes Talks 117-Pound Weight Loss: ‘I Wanted To Be Around For My Kids’

Shonda Rhimes is one of the most successful Black women in TV history but for the past several years, she’s also been struggling with her weight. Well, if you’ve seen her recently, then you know that struggle has been in the words of, Olivia Pope, the character she created, “handled.”
Rhimes says she lost 117 pounds over the last year the old-fashioned way – through diet and exercise. She told Extra that her main motivation was her children. Rhimes has two adopted daughters and had another one via gestational surrogate.
Still, Rhimes says she hates both dieting and exercise. But obviously, she likes both looking and feeling good.
Watch the interview below:
