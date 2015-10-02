CLOSE
National
Home

Wesley Snipes On Whether He’d Ever Work With Caitlyn Jenner [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Actor, producer and martial artist Wesley Snipes chats with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about what viewers can expect from his new show, “The Player” on NBC and his long and diverse career.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He reveals the biggest lesson he’s learned about working entertainment industry over the span of his long career, and whether he’d return to the multi-million dollar Marvel “Blade” franchise that he is so fondly known for his role in. Plus, he even talks about his feelings on Caitlyn JennerClick on the audio player to hear all of that and more in this wide-ranging exclusive interview!

Want more interesting conversations with your favorite celebrities? Check out our past interviews, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST.

RELATED: Wesley Snipes Discusses Doing A “New Jack City” Sequel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] 

RELATED: Spike Lee Visits Wesley Snipes In Prison

RELATED: What Magic Johnson Thought About Caitlyn Jenner At The ESPYS [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Mr. Thomas Explains Why He Doesn’t Support Caitlyn Jenner [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

    this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/rickey-smiley-interviews/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1097024View gallery

    Wesley Snipes On Whether He’d Ever Work With Caitlyn Jenner [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    NBC , the player , wesley snipes

    Also On 105.3 RnB:
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
     2 days ago
    07.05.19
    Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
     4 days ago
    07.03.19
    Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
     6 days ago
    07.01.19
    Photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close