Grammy-nominated singer Akon says that he passed on signing Drake earlier on in his career.

During a newly published interview with Montreality, Akon revealed that Kardinal Offishall had presented him with some of Drake’s material prior to the release of Drizzy’s “Best I Ever Had,” the first single off his debut EP, So Far Gone.

“I honestly did pass on him because at the time, he didn’t sound like what he sounded like today,” Akon says. “The ‘Best I Ever Had,’ it wasn’t even close to what that sounded like. I think he was at a position where he was finding himself. And I kind of heard it in the music, but ultimately, as time goes, people develop [and] they get better and they become the best because of things like that. Sometimes that motivates you to want to be better and take yourself to the next level. I think with him—he was turned around so many times to where it became more of his motivation. And that’s what it’s supposed to do, you supposed to take every situation and make the best out of it. Don’t take it to a position where you think people are hating or people don’t wanna rock with you like that. It’s just creating an environment for you to be stronger and make yourself better at what it is that you do. That’s the whole idea and I think that’s what it was.”

Akon’s interview with Montreality can be viewed below:

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Akon Forms Solar Academy To Provide Electricity To African Countries

Akon Doesn’t Believe In Monogamy [VIDEO]

Ex-Destiny’s Child Member Is Coming Out With A Tell-All Book About Beyoncé

Janet Jackson Releases “S.E.X.L.I.N.E.S.” Right Before ‘Unbreakable’ Drops

Akon Admits He Passed On Signing Drake was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted October 2, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: